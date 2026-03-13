Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as low as $1,185.72 and last traded at $1,184.6360, with a volume of 180289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,285.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,972.31.

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Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,308. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayban bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,447.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,588.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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