KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold Sells 1,594 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) SVP Felise Feingold sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $10,584.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,502.56. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KVH Industries Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVHI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

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KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

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