W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $74.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

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W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE WPC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $71.45. 618,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in W.P. Carey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.1% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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