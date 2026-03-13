YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $39.0230. Approximately 1,186,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,560,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. Weiss Ratings downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.44.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($2.44). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 194.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,898,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,154 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.9% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 3,605,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,379,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,440 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,670,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

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YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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