Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,439 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 12th total of 33,360 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

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Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 945,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,190. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

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PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

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