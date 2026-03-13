EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp cut EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.63.

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EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 284,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EverCommerce has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $221,184.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,804,623.36. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,197 shares of company stock worth $3,836,391. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Barclays PLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

About EverCommerce

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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