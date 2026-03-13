QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Michael Farese Sells 1,729 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Farese sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $16,615.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,480.33. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
QuickLogic Price Performance
NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,584. QuickLogic Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.60.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 45.83% and a negative net margin of 107.70%.The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QUIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUIK
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company’s products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic’s technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.
Among QuickLogic’s key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.
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