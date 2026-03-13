Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.85. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 18,656 shares.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

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About Cyrela Brazil Realty

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Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

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