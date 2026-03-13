Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.85. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 18,656 shares.
Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.
The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyrela Brazil Realty
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.