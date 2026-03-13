Pepe (PEPE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $546.20 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Pepe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $546.20 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 413,772,497,733,102 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 413,772,497,733,101.77705974. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000328 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 659 active market(s) with $276,980,579.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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