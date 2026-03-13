PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Down 33.0% in February

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 86,753 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 12th total of 129,521 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PMGC Stock Performance

PMGC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 49,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,883. PMGC has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $686.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PMGC in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About PMGC

(Get Free Report)

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

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