Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Natera by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Natera News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Natera announced the commercial launch of its Zenith™ Genomics rare‑disease diagnostic product, marking a new commercial offering that could expand the company’s addressable market for clinical whole‑genome testing. Natera Announces Commercial Launch of Zenith™ Genomics for Rare Disease Diagnosis
- Positive Sentiment: MyOme debuted the Zenith™ portfolio with Natera and launched long‑read methylation analysis at ACMG 2026 — a technology/commercial collaboration that could broaden Natera’s diagnostic capabilities (epigenetic and long‑read WGS) and improve clinical utility over time. MyOme Debuts Zenith™ Portfolio with Natera and Launches Long-Read Methylation Analysis at ACMG 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction in the space: competing specialist GeneDx reported a share drop after Natera’s launch, suggesting investors see the new product as competitive and potentially share‑grabbing in the rare‑disease testing market. This is an indirect validation of the commercial opportunity. GeneDx stock falls as Natera launches competing rare disease test
- Neutral Sentiment: Natera presented at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (transcript available). The presentation provides management commentary on product adoption, reimbursement and growth drivers — useful for modeling but not an immediate market catalyst on its own. Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Presents at Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Steven Chapman sold ~5,623 shares and other senior insiders (CFO Michael Brophy, John Fesko, Solomon Moshkevich) also sold shares on the same date. Multiple concurrent insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s downward pressure. SEC Form 4 — CEO Sale
Insider Transactions at Natera
Natera Stock Performance
NTRA opened at $190.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average of $205.96. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.47.
About Natera
Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.
Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.
