Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 30.92%.The firm had revenue of C$455.00 million for the quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$5.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.91. The firm has a market cap of C$528.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$9.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$6.00 price target on Algoma Steel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a Canadian company that produces clean and consistent light gauge steel in North America, offering a range of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The firm operates in a single segment of basic steel production. Geographically it serves Canada, the United States and the rest of the world, whilst driving key revenue from domestic sales. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of Steel sheets and strips.

