PFG Advisors Acquires 2,935 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded JPM to a “Strong Buy,” boosting short‑term bullishness from some retail/analyst circles. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded JPM to a “Strong Buy,” boosting short‑term bullishness from some retail/analyst circles. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan Asset Management released its annual College Planning guide — positive PR for the wealth management franchise but unlikely to move the stock materially. College Planning Essentials

J.P. Morgan Asset Management released its annual College Planning guide — positive PR for the wealth management franchise but unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan marked down and repriced software-linked loans in private‑credit portfolios and has restricted lending to private‑credit firms — a direct hit to capital deployment and a signal of rising credit stress in the $2T private‑credit market. This is the primary negative catalyst. Reuters: Restricts Private Credit Lending

JPMorgan marked down and repriced software-linked loans in private‑credit portfolios and has restricted lending to private‑credit firms — a direct hit to capital deployment and a signal of rising credit stress in the $2T private‑credit market. This is the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets (FT, CNBC, PYMNTS, Zacks) report that the markdowns target software firms because of AI disruption risks — investors worry about valuation, liquidity and potential future losses. Zacks: Markdowns Signal Reality Check

Multiple outlets (FT, CNBC, PYMNTS, Zacks) report that the markdowns target software firms because of AI disruption risks — investors worry about valuation, liquidity and potential future losses. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is facing a proposed class‑action lawsuit alleging the bank facilitated a $328M crypto Ponzi scheme — legal risk and reputational concerns that can pressure shares if exposure or fines grow. Cointelegraph: Crypto Ponzi Lawsuit

JPMorgan is facing a proposed class‑action lawsuit alleging the bank facilitated a $328M crypto Ponzi scheme — legal risk and reputational concerns that can pressure shares if exposure or fines grow. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and notable institutional rebalancing (reported by Quiver Quantitative) add to sentiment weakness and may amplify intraday selling pressure. Quiver Quant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Heavy insider selling and notable institutional rebalancing (reported by Quiver Quantitative) add to sentiment weakness and may amplify intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Broader market sell‑off (oil surge and geopolitical risks) has led to a bank sector pullback, exacerbating JPM’s decline despite its strong fundamentals and recent earnings beat. Marketwide Sell-Off Coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $762.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

