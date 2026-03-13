Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,687 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $327.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The firm has a market cap of $558.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

