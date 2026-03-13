Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $1,432,698,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,211 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $275,556,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.50 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

