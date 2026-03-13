ShawSpring Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

ShawSpring Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460,026 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 11.2% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $75,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3,046.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,335.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

