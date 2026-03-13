Quantitative Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at $2,713,603,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.53. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

