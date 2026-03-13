Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,436,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 250.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 494,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.3%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The business had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

