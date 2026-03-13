LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

LFST stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.51 million. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Bessler sold 119,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $844,391.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,318,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,640.32. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 4,314,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $30,247,722.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,209,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,760,529.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,505,395 shares of company stock worth $31,580,780. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

