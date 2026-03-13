Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Freedom Capital

Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Argan in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities raised Argan to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.20.

Argan Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $460.82 on Tuesday. Argan has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $484.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.21 and its 200 day moving average is $328.51.

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.71, for a total value of $2,068,917.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,682.37. This represents a 45.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $1,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,509.76. This trade represents a 37.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $19,854,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

