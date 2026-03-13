Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,040 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $136.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG reported stronger-than-expected Q4 production and benefited from rising natural gas prices, which helped it beat profit projections and supports near-term cash flow and margins. EOG Surpasses Profit Projections

EOG reported stronger-than-expected Q4 production and benefited from rising natural gas prices, which helped it beat profit projections and supports near-term cash flow and margins. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG from $127 to $144 while maintaining a “neutral” rating — an 8.2% implied upside from the cited $133 level, which tends to attract investor buying interest. Piper Sandler Raises Price Target

Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG from $127 to $144 while maintaining a “neutral” rating — an 8.2% implied upside from the cited $133 level, which tends to attract investor buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued several upward revisions to later-period estimates (including Q3 and Q4 2027 and a modest FY2028 lift to $10.95 EPS), signaling some improvement in Zacks’ longer-term view even as near-term figures were adjusted. (Multiple Zacks reports issued 3/10–3/12)

Zacks Research issued several upward revisions to later-period estimates (including Q3 and Q4 2027 and a modest FY2028 lift to $10.95 EPS), signaling some improvement in Zacks’ longer-term view even as near-term figures were adjusted. (Multiple Zacks reports issued 3/10–3/12) Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research made a string of downward revisions to near-term forecasts and cut FY2026 materially (from $8.73 to $7.56), and trimmed several quarterly estimates (Q1–Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027). Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating, but the reduced near-term earnings trajectory creates pressure on sentiment and could cap upside. Q3 EPS Estimates Lowered by Zacks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,850. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.