Harraden Circle Investments LLC Takes Position in Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp $QUMSU

Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:QUMSU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition in the third quarter worth $580,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition in the third quarter worth $686,000.

NASDAQ:QUMSU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. We are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular geographic region or industry.

