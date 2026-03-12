KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 28,429 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,429 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises approximately 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Halliburton worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Halliburton by 81.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,239,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969,139 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,738,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,759 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Halliburton by 762.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $132,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,657.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 419,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,538,550. This represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 331,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,331,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Halliburton from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

