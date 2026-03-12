Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,332 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primo Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primo Brands by 102.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Primo Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primo Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Primo Brands Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Primo Brands had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

