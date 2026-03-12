Swiss National Bank Has $68.41 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of NetApp worth $68,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,060,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in NetApp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 72,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 494.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 69.8% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 266,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,758.75. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.