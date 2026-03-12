KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. $COSO

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:COSO – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,428 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of CoastalSouth Bancshares worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COSO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get CoastalSouth Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COSO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COSO opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $287.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. CoastalSouth Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About CoastalSouth Bancshares

(Free Report)

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:COSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoastalSouth Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoastalSouth Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.