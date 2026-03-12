KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 9,114 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

NYSE:WFC opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

