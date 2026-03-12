Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total transaction of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total transaction of $2,339,962.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,331.41. This trade represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $951.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,081.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,095.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. CICC Research boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,351.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,308.89.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

