Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.94 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 217,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,109,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 3.8%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71.
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.3814 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (MUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUD was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.