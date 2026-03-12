Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.94 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 217,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,109,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71.

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.3814 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

The Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (MUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUD was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

