McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,339 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 343,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of PG opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

