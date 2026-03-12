McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,339 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 343,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of PG opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Procter & Gamble News
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New product/partnership: Gillette Venus launched a limited-edition Gillette Venus x Rifle Paper Co. shave collection sold exclusively at Target — a targeted, design-driven SKU rollout that can drive incremental retail sales and brand engagement this season. Gillette Venus and Rifle Paper Co. Debut
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing push: Old Spice refreshed its high-profile “Mom Song” campaign with licensed music and a new creative push — such marketing often supports volume recovery in male grooming categories and helps defend share. Old Spice New Campaign
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Recent analyst commentary and price-target raises (Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $177) reinforce a constructive longer-term view on staples stability and cash-flow-backed dividends. This can limit downside in a market dip. InsiderMonkey on P&G growth & Wells Fargo PT
- Positive Sentiment: Product upgrades: Coverage noting upgraded Mr. Clean and Gain lines suggests P&G is quietly refreshing core SKUs, supporting its brand moat and pricing power in household care categories. Are P&G’s Upgraded Mr. Clean and Gain Lines Redefining Its Moat?
- Neutral Sentiment: Income appeal: Multiple outlets (Investing.com, The Motley Fool) continue to list P&G as a Dividend King pick for investors seeking inflation protection and reliable payouts — supportive for steady demand but not an immediate catalyst. Worried About Inflation? These 2 Dividend Stocks 2 Unstoppable Dividend King Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/attention: Coverage highlighting recent share-price swings and valuation metrics has brought renewed scrutiny; that can increase short-term volatility as investors re-assess multiples versus peers. A Look At Procter & Gamble Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling: Zacks flagged that PG fell more steeply than the broader market in the latest session — immediate driver of today’s weakness as traders reacted to market-wide risk-off and rotational flows away from defensive names. Zacks: PG Falls More Steeply
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
