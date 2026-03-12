KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 3,867 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

NYSE:PG opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

