Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Decreases By 87.0%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,032 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the February 12th total of 100,079 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,656 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REVB opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $44.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.10.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -49.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 207,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141,262 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

See Also

