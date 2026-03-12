Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.81 and last traded at $73.7640. 116,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 710,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Maximus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Mutryn acquired 1,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,597.94. This trade represents a 2.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,732,619.85. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,393,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 823,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,064,000 after buying an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,379,000 after acquiring an additional 400,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 113.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 657,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 349,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Maximus by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

