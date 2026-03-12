FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 4544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $957.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.