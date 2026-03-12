Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.50. 66,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 569,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Astrana Health Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.39. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTH. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,839,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 645,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Astrana Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after purchasing an additional 98,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 579,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

