Elevatus Welath Management Has $2.14 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Elevatus Welath Management cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $204.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Melius Research set a $380.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,584,408 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

