White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $23.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636,769 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,087,000 after buying an additional 4,971,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,226,000 after buying an additional 4,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,426,000 after buying an additional 4,217,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2278 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

