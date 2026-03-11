Short Interest in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI) Decreases By 99.0%

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 61 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 12th total of 6,377 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

PIFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $93.13 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PIFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.25% of ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (PIFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a variety of USD-denominated bonds with an average portfolio maturity of 0-10 years, carrying an investment-grade rating. PIFI was launched on Oct 2, 2020 and is managed by ClearShares.

