Richard Soloway Sells 129,682 Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Soloway sold 129,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $5,834,393.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,152,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,840,897.24. This trade represents a 10.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Richard Soloway sold 150,000 shares of NAPCO Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $6,411,000.00.

NSSC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 638,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,429. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 86.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,779,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 824,945 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 749,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $24,305,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 295,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,007 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

