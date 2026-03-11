SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 101,831 shares, an increase of 395.3% from the February 12th total of 20,560 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,010 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,010 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,049.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPGM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 359,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,973. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

