SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,629 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $266.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $281.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

