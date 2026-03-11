Legal & General Group Plc Buys 162,253 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,919,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.