Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 16.7% increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:AEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 97,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) is a closed‐end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.

The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.

