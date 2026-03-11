abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VFL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: VFL) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments across the United States.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a combination of bottom-up credit research and sector allocation to build a tax-exempt portfolio.

