Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of C$187.12 million for the quarter.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TSE MRD traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,145. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$526.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.46.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

