Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider David Malcom Rodman Sells 2,171 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $58,269.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,004.76. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $11,505.03.

On Thursday, February 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $184,057.51.

On Friday, February 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,055 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $385,669.20.

On Monday, February 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $65,585.91.

On Tuesday, January 20th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $13,353.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $370,677.87.

On Tuesday, January 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 7,709 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $252,469.75.

On Monday, January 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $205,167.36.

On Friday, January 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $72,195.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, David Malcom Rodman sold 70,037 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $2,512,227.19.

NASDAQ:MLYS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. 3,589,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.57. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,584,000 after buying an additional 1,881,976 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 6,097.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,325,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,737 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,708,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 6,012.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,213,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

