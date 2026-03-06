Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Newmont Q3 Earnings

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $136.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target for NEM to $150, providing a bullish valuation anchor that could support the stock on any renewed investor optimism.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Newmont (Q3 to $1.73, Q4 to $1.84), signaling expectations for stronger near-term profitability that supports longer-term earnings guidance (Zacks still rates the stock a "Hold").

Positive Sentiment: Zacks added NEM to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list on March 6, which may attract some momentum or model-driven buyers.

Positive Sentiment: Macro support for gold: reports of geopolitical tensions helped push gold sharply higher, which typically benefits major gold producers like Newmont.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' EPS upgrades are paired with a "Hold" rating and the market consensus full‑year EPS of $3.45 — supportive but not an unequivocal buy signal for momentum traders.

Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces are highlighting Newmont's performance vs. other miners; these provide context but are unlikely to move the stock without fresh company-specific catalysts.

Negative Sentiment: TD Securities lowered expectations for Newmont, creating nearer-term headwinds and contributing to investor caution.

Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrade(s) triggered sharp intraday selling (reports show the stock traded down following the downgrade), amplifying volatility despite supportive fundamentals.

Negative Sentiment: Market write-ups explaining the share dip have likely reinforced short‑term selling pressure as momentum and positioning adjust.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

