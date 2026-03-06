Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,304,000 after buying an additional 250,934 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,333,000 after buying an additional 175,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 32.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 413,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,368.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $538.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,348.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,100.37. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,547.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

