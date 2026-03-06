Truist Financial Boosts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $62.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 target price on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $404,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,583.66. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 99.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: EPR announced definitive agreements to acquire a seven-park portfolio, significantly expanding its attractions segment and diversifying away from movie theaters; management says the deal grows experiential assets that produce predictable rent streams. Business Wire: EPR Parks Acquisition

EPR announced definitive agreements to acquire a seven-park portfolio, significantly expanding its attractions segment and diversifying away from movie theaters; management says the deal grows experiential assets that produce predictable rent streams. Positive Sentiment: Financial details: reports show a gross transaction value in the low‑$300M range (coverage cites ~$342M, with EPR providing roughly $315M), suggesting a material but manageable portfolio add that can boost attractions EBITDA over time. Financial Post: Deal Details

Financial details: reports show a gross transaction value in the low‑$300M range (coverage cites ~$342M, with EPR providing roughly $315M), suggesting a material but manageable portfolio add that can boost attractions EBITDA over time. Neutral Sentiment: Local reporting identifies the specific parks involved (including Michigan’s Adventure and Great Escape) and flags short‑term operational questions for the 2026 season—useful for regional revenue forecasting but not company‑level guidance changes yet. Freep: Michigan’s Adventure Sale

Local reporting identifies the specific parks involved (including Michigan’s Adventure and Great Escape) and flags short‑term operational questions for the 2026 season—useful for regional revenue forecasting but not company‑level guidance changes yet. Neutral Sentiment: Seller context: Six Flags is divesting parks to reduce its own debt load, which explains the strategic rationale from the seller side but has limited direct implication for EPR beyond purchase price and leases. CBS2Iowa: Six Flags Selling to Cut Debt

Seller context: Six Flags is divesting parks to reduce its own debt load, which explains the strategic rationale from the seller side but has limited direct implication for EPR beyond purchase price and leases. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market concerns: a recent Seeking Alpha piece flagged persistent risks from EPR’s remaining theater exposure (a material share of EBITDA) and issued a rating downgrade—this kind of caution can pressure the stock while investors reassess portfolio risk after the acquisition. Seeking Alpha: Rating Downgrade / Risk Notes

Analyst/market concerns: a recent Seeking Alpha piece flagged persistent risks from EPR’s remaining theater exposure (a material share of EBITDA) and issued a rating downgrade—this kind of caution can pressure the stock while investors reassess portfolio risk after the acquisition. Negative Sentiment: Financing and integration risk: investors may be worried about near‑term leverage and execution (EPR’s debt/equity and the size of the cash outlay reported), which can sap sentiment until the parks demonstrate stable cash flow under EPR ownership. Seeking Alpha News: Acquisition Summary

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

