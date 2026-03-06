LOM Asset Management Ltd Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after acquiring an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1%

LLY stock opened at $982.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,047.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $937.23. The firm has a market cap of $927.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

